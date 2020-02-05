Plug Power (PLUG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and B.Riley FBR gave Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Canaccord Genuity. Analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.09, close to its 52-week high of $4.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 43.0% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, II-VI, and Tesla.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plug Power is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $4.63, representing a 18.7% upside. In a report issued on January 30, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.53 and a one-year low of $1.32. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 12.05M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets.

Read More on PLUG: