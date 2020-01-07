Plug Power (PLUG) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and B.Riley FBR gave Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from H.C. Wainwright. Analyst Amit Dayal maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power today and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.82, close to its 52-week high of $4.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 41.4% success rate. Dayal covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Renewable Energy Group, Westport Fuel Systems, and AgroFresh Solutions.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $4.75 average price target, implying a 38.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.04 and a one-year low of $1.31. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 9.17M.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets.