Plug Power (PLUG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Plug Power (PLUG) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.94, close to its 52-week high of $28.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 46.0% and a 61.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Plug Power with a $22.22 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.70 and a one-year low of $2.53. Currently, Plug Power has an average volume of 30.57M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses. The company was founded by George C. McNamee and Larry G. Garberding on June 27, 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, NY.