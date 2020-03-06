Plug Power (PLUG) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Colin Rusch from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power (PLUG), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 54.5% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, Capstone Turbine, and Fuelcell Energy.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.88, which is a 9.7% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Based on Plug Power’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $21.23 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.85 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLUG in relation to earlier this year.

Plug Power, Inc. provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets.

