Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Receives a Buy from Needham

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 46.1% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Pliant Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

The company has a one-year high of $35.63 and a one-year low of $19.43. Currently, Pliant Therapeutics has an average volume of 105K.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Its lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual that helps in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.