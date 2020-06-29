Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) Initiated with a Buy at Needham

Pliant Therapeutics (PLRX) received a Buy rating and a $40.00 price target from Needham analyst Alan Carr today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 43.9% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pliant Therapeutics with a $40.00 average price target.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLRX in relation to earlier this year.

Pliant Therapeutics Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. Its lead product candidate, PLN-74809, is an oral small-molecule dual that helps in the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.