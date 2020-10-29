Plexus (PLXS) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle maintained a Hold rating on Plexus (PLXS) today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Tindle has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -4.7% and a 37.2% success rate. Tindle covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorola Solutions, Arrow Electronics, and Jabil Circuit.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Plexus with a $77.50 average price target.

Plexus’ market cap is currently $2.02B and has a P/E ratio of 18.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 128 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLXS in relation to earlier this year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors. The company operates through the following geographical segments: Americas (AMER); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Asia-Pacific (APAC). Plexus was founded by Peter Strandwitz, Shirani Ramin and John L. Nussbaum in 1979 and is headquartered in Neenah, WI.