Playtika Holding (PLTK) Receives a Buy from Wedbush

In a report released today, Michael Pachter from Wedbush maintained a Buy rating on Playtika Holding (PLTK), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Pachter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 63.1% success rate. Pachter covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Corsair Gaming, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Playtika Holding with a $37.30 average price target, a 18.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 9, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Playtika Holding Corp is engaged in the gaming business. Some of its games include Board Kings, House of Fun, Poker Heat, Slotomania, and Bingo Blitz.