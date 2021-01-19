Playags (AGS) was Downgraded to a Hold Rating at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst David Katz downgraded Playags (AGS) to Hold today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 57.4% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Live Nation Entertainment, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $11.49 and a one-year low of $0.70. Currently, Playags has an average volume of 477.9K.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies gaming products. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines, Table Products, and Interactive Social Casino Games. The Electronic Gaming Machines segment includes server-based and back office systems. The Table Products includes live felt table games, side bets and card shuffler. The Interactive Social Casino Games segment provides casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Its products include slots, cabinets, interactive and table games. PlayAGS was founded in August 2013 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.