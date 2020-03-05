Playags (AGS) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Playags (AGS), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.18, close to its 52-week low of $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playags is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00.

Based on Playags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.54 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $10.35 million.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies gaming products. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines, Table Products, and Interactive Social Casino Games. The Electronic Gaming Machines segment includes server-based and back office systems. The Table Products includes live felt table games, side bets and card shuffler.