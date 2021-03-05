Playags (AGS) Gets a Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Carlo Santarelli from Deutsche Bank maintained a Hold rating on Playags (AGS), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.04, close to its 52-week high of $9.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Santarelli is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 68.4% success rate. Santarelli covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as International Game Technology, Hilton Worldwide Holdings, and Marriott International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Playags with a $8.33 average price target.

Based on Playags’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $49.28 million and GAAP net loss of $11.08 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $79.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.54 million.

PlayAGS, Inc. designs and supplies gaming products. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Gaming Machines, Table Products, and Interactive Social Casino Games. The Electronic Gaming Machines segment includes server-based and back office systems. The Table Products includes live felt table games, side bets and card shuffler. The Interactive Social Casino Games segment provides casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Its products include slots, cabinets, interactive and table games. PlayAGS was founded in August 2013 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.