Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 48.7% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Playa Hotels & Resorts is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Playa Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $1.21B and has a P/E ratio of -3.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.49.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 31 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLYA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.