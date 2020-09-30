Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Receives a Buy from Deutsche Bank

In a report released today, Chris Woronka from Deutsche Bank maintained a Buy rating on Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Woronka ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.7% and a 37.8% success rate. Woronka covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Host Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Playa Hotels & Resorts with a $5.50 average price target.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. It operates through the following geographical segments: Yucatán Peninsula, Pacific Coast, and Caribbean Basin. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.