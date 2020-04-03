Plantronics (PLT) Receives a Hold from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Hold rating on Plantronics (PLT), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.44, close to its 52-week low of $4.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 44.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Super League Gaming, Limelight Networks, and The Meet Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Plantronics is a Hold with an average price target of $18.60.

Based on Plantronics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $384 million and GAAP net loss of $78.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $502 million and had a GAAP net loss of $41.73 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 45 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLT in relation to earlier this year.

Plantronics, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of headsets, voice, video, and content sharing solutions. Its product include enterprises headsets, consumer headsets, voice video, and content sharing solutions. The company was founded by Courtney Graham and Keith Larkin in 1961 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

