Planet Fitness (PLNT) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Planet Fitness (PLNT) on March 5. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.65, close to its 52-week low of $55.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 56.7% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, National Vision Holdings, and Six Flags.

Planet Fitness has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $87.88, a 46.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $77.00 price target.

Based on Planet Fitness’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $29.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $24.8 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PLNT in relation to earlier this year.

Planet Fitness, Inc. engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

