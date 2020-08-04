Planet Fitness (PLNT) Receives a Hold from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank analyst Alex Maroccia maintained a Hold rating on Planet Fitness (PLNT) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $53.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Maroccia is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Maroccia covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Vail Resorts, and Six Flags.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet Fitness is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $73.70.

Planet Fitness’ market cap is currently $4.39B and has a P/E ratio of 43.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.93.

Planet Fitness, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment deals with the operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Equipment segment sells equipment to franchisee-owned stores. The company was founded by Michael Grondahl and Marc Grondahl in 1992 and is headquartered in Newington, NH.