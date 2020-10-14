Planet Fitness (PLNT) Gets a Hold Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Altobello from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Planet Fitness (PLNT). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Altobello is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 63.2% success rate. Altobello covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and Harley-Davidson.

Planet Fitness has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $66.88.

Planet Fitness’ market cap is currently $5.85B and has a P/E ratio of 158.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.04.

Planet Fitness, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the U.S., Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama. The Corporate-Owned Stores segment deals with the operations with respect to all corporate-owned stores throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Equipment segment sells equipment to franchisee-owned stores. The company was founded by Michael Grondahl and Marc Grondahl in 1992 and is headquartered in Newington, NH.