Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) Receives a Buy from Northland Securities

In a report released today, Greg Gibas from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Gibas has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.1% and a 38.5% success rate. Gibas covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Accel Entertainment, AYR Strategies, and KLDiscovery.

Planet 13 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.11, which is a 366.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$2.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.50 and a one-year low of $0.63. Currently, Planet 13 Holdings has an average volume of 355.3K.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.