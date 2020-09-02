Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) Gets a Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Robert Burleson maintained a Buy rating on Planet 13 Holdings (PLNHF) on August 19 and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.37.

Burleson has an average return of 48.5% when recommending Planet 13 Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #511 out of 6934 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet 13 Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.30.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Planet 13 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $16.79 million and GAAP net loss of $1.41 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $13.84 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PLNHF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Planet 13 Holdings Inc operate as an integrated cannabis company based in Nevada, with cultivation, production and dispensary operations in Las Vegas. The company is focused on providing an unparalleled dispensary experience and optimizing cultivation efficiencies through its technology as the vanguard of cannabis.