Plains All American (PAA) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Elvira Scotto maintained a Hold rating on Plains All American (PAA) on May 7 and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Scotto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 60.8% success rate. Scotto covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cheniere Energy Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Dcp Midstream Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Plains All American with a $11.14 average price target, representing a 37.4% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $25.27 and a one-year low of $3.00. Currently, Plains All American has an average volume of 9.07M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PAA in relation to earlier this year.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, refined products and other natural gas-related petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segments consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment includes fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well LPG fractionation and isomerization services. The Supply and Logistics segment is engaged in the sale of gathered and bulk-purchased crude oil and natural gas liquids volumes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.