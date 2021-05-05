Plains All American (PAA) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

In a report released yesterday, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James assigned a Buy rating to Plains All American (PAA), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $9.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 60.6% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Plains All American has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.05, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on April 27, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $12.35 and a one-year low of $5.26. Currently, Plains All American has an average volume of 4.64M.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of transportation, storage, terminalling and marketing of crude oil, refined products and other natural gas-related petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segments consist of fee-based activities associated with transporting crude oil and refined products on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks and barges. The Facilities segment includes fee-based activities associated with providing storage, terminalling and throughput services for crude oil, refined products, and natural gas, as well LPG fractionation and isomerization services. The Supply and Logistics segment is engaged in the sale of gathered and bulk-purchased crude oil and natural gas liquids volumes. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.