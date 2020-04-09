PJT Partners (PJT) Gets a Buy Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities analyst Devin Ryan maintained a Buy rating on PJT Partners (PJT) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 67.0% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Raymond James Financial, and Fortress Transportation.

PJT Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

Based on PJT Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $249 million and net profit of $16.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $175 million and had a net profit of $7.44 million.

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.