Pixelworks (PXLW) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Derek Soderberg reiterated a Buy rating on Pixelworks (PXLW) on February 12 and set a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 11.8% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Axon Enterprise.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pixelworks with a $5.00 average price target, which is a 52.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Craig-Hallum also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.84 and a one-year low of $1.85. Currently, Pixelworks has an average volume of 626.4K.

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in design, development, and marketing of visual display processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits solutions for video applications. It also offers solutions for advanced media processing, and the delivery and streaming of video. The company was founded in 1997 by Robert Y. Greenberg and Allen H. Alley and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.