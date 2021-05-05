Pixelworks (PXLW) Receives a Buy from Colliers Securities

In a report released today, Derek Soderberg from Colliers Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Pixelworks (PXLW), with a price target of $4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Soderberg is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.4% and a 33.3% success rate. Soderberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Enthusiast Gaming Holdings, Lattice Semicon, and Sierra Wireless.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pixelworks with a $5.00 average price target.

Pixelworks’ market cap is currently $153M and has a P/E ratio of -4.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.63.

Pixelworks, Inc. engages in design, development, and marketing of visual display processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits solutions for video applications. It also offers solutions for advanced media processing, and the delivery and streaming of video. The company was founded in 1997 by Robert Y. Greenberg and Allen H. Alley and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.