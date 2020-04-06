Pivotal Research Thinks Liberty Global C’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Global C (LBTYK), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.84, close to its 52-week low of $14.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 51.0% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liberty Global C with a $25.00 average price target.

Based on Liberty Global C’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.98 billion and GAAP net loss of $1.39 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.95 billion and had a net profit of $25.1 million.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.