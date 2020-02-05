Pivotal Research Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Spotify Technology SA (SPOT)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Hold rating on Spotify Technology SA (SPOT) today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $146.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.7% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Liberty Global C.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Spotify Technology SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $169.89.

Based on Spotify Technology SA’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $268 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $504 million.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

