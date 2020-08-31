Pivotal Research Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Genesco (GCO)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Genesco (GCO) today and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 59.4% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genesco is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00.

Based on Genesco’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $279 million and GAAP net loss of $135 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $496 million and had a net profit of $6.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GCO in relation to earlier this year.

Genesco, Inc. engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, Lids Sports Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations. The Schuh Group segment includes schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment covers Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce and catalog operations, and wholesale distribution. The Licensed Brands segment comprises of Dockers Footwear, sourced and marketed under a license from Levi Strauss & Company, SureGrip Footwear, occupational footwear primarily sold directly to consumers and other footwear brands. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.