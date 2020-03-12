Pivotal Research Remains a Buy on Genesco (GCO)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Genesco (GCO) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.68, close to its 52-week low of $21.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.1% and a 50.8% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Foot Locker, Boot Barn, and Tilly’s.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Genesco with a $48.00 average price target.

Genesco’s market cap is currently $354.4M and has a P/E ratio of 4.92. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.62.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 22 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GCO in relation to earlier this year.

Genesco, Inc. engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, Lids Sports Group, and Licensed Brands.