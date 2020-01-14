Pivotal Research Remains a Buy on Crocs (CROX)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Crocs (CROX) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.90, close to its 52-week high of $43.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.8% and a 65.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crocs is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.83, representing a 2.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $46.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $43.58 and a one-year low of $17.53. Currently, Crocs has an average volume of 1.45M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CROX in relation to earlier this year.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA).