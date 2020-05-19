Pivotal Research Reiterates Their Buy Rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One (FWONK), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $32.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 56.2% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and Charter Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Liberty Media Liberty Formula One is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $37.00, which is a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 8, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.95 and a one-year low of $18.31. Currently, Liberty Media Liberty Formula One has an average volume of 2.44M.

Liberty Media Corp. Liberty Braves owns a professional baseball club. The company is headquartered in the United States.