Pivotal Research Reiterates a Buy Rating on Genesco (GCO)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Genesco (GCO) today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $27.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 59.3% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Genesco with a $25.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $53.20 and a one-year low of $5.52. Currently, Genesco has an average volume of 497.5K.

Genesco, Inc. engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, Lids Sports Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations. The Schuh Group segment includes schuh retail footwear chain and e-commerce operations. The Johnston & Murphy Group segment covers Johnston & Murphy retail operations, e-commerce and catalog operations, and wholesale distribution. The Licensed Brands segment comprises of Dockers Footwear, sourced and marketed under a license from Levi Strauss & Company, SureGrip Footwear, occupational footwear primarily sold directly to consumers and other footwear brands. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.