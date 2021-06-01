Pivotal Research Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Tilly’s (TLYS)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Tilly’s (TLYS) today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.8% and a 64.6% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Tilly’s has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tilly’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $178 million and net profit of $8.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $172 million and had a net profit of $6.27 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TLYS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in April 2021, Edmond Thomas, the President & CEO of TLYS sold 50,000 shares for a total of $560,000.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.