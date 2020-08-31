Pivotal Research Keeps Their Hold Rating on Tilly’s (TLYS)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Tilly’s (TLYS) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 59.4% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Tilly’s with a $8.13 average price target.

Based on Tilly’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $77.29 million and GAAP net loss of $17.4 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $130 million and had a net profit of $677K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TLYS in relation to earlier this year.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.