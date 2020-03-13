Pivotal Research Keeps a Hold Rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Zumiez (ZUMZ) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.36, close to its 52-week low of $18.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Foot Locker, Boot Barn, and Genesco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Zumiez with a $27.33 average price target, representing a 39.7% upside. In a report issued on March 11, Wedbush also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $23.00 price target.

Zumiez’s market cap is currently $473.7M and has a P/E ratio of 7.94. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.11.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ZUMZ in relation to earlier this year.

Zumiez, Inc. engages in retailing apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. It also offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates under the Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D. Campion on July 3, 1978 and is headquartered in Lynnwood, WA.