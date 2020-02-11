Pivotal Research Keeps a Hold Rating on Under Armour (UA)

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Hold rating on Under Armour (UA) today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.06, close to its 52-week low of $15.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 62.4% success rate. Kummetz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Shoe Carnival, Foot Locker, and Boot Barn.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Under Armour is a Hold with an average price target of $19.57, which is a 28.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 6, Needham also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $24.55 and a one-year low of $15.02. Currently, Under Armour has an average volume of 2.03M.

Under Armour, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S. and Canada.