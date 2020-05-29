Pivotal Research Keeps a Hold Rating on Tilly’s (TLYS)

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Hold rating on Tilly’s (TLYS), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.2% and a 56.7% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tilly’s is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.75.

Based on Tilly’s’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $172 million and net profit of $6.27 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $171 million and had a net profit of $8.68 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 16 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TLYS in relation to earlier this year.

Tilly’s, Inc. engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.