Pivotal Research Keeps a Buy Rating on Altice Usa (ATUS)

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Altice Usa (ATUS) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 62.6% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Liberty Global C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Altice Usa with a $34.60 average price target, which is a 20.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Altice Usa’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $77.24 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $213 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 28 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ATUS in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Altice USA, Inc. engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The company operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business segments.

Read More on ATUS: