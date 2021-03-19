Pivotal Research Believes Nike (NKE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $167.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.17, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 65.9% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Nike has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.43, a 14.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

Nike’s market cap is currently $225.7B and has a P/E ratio of 81.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 22.47.

NIKE, Inc. is a maker of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment. It also sells athletic lifestyle sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Converse line. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

