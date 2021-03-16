Pivotal Research Believes Nike (NKE) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Mitch Kummetz from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Nike (NKE), with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $144.94, close to its 52-week high of $147.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 66.9% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nike with a $163.85 average price target, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 8, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $183.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $147.95 and a one-year low of $60.00. Currently, Nike has an average volume of 5.36M.

NIKE, Inc. is a maker of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories and equipment. It also sells athletic lifestyle sneakers, apparel and accessories under the Converse line. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

