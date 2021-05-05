Pivotal Research Believes Liberty Global C (LBTYK) Won’t Stop Here

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Global C (LBTYK) today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.03, close to its 52-week high of $27.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 64.8% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Charter Communications, and Liberty LiLAC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Liberty Global C with a $40.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Liberty Global C’s market cap is currently $15.52B and has a P/E ratio of -9.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 50.53.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LBTYK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.