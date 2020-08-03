Pivotal Research Believes Liberty Global C (LBTYK) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report released today, Jeffrey Wlodarczak from Pivotal Research reiterated a Buy rating on Liberty Global C (LBTYK), with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.72, close to its 52-week high of $23.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.2% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Media Liberty SiriusXM, and Liberty Sirius XM Group.

Liberty Global C has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $23.62 and a one-year low of $14.36. Currently, Liberty Global C has an average volume of 3.39M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 50 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland; Belgium; Switzerland; Central and Eastern Europe; and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.