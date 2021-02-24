Pivotal Research Believes Crocs (CROX) Won’t Stop Here

Pivotal Research analyst Mitch Kummetz reiterated a Buy rating on Crocs (CROX) yesterday and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $80.01, close to its 52-week high of $84.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Kummetz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 65.0% success rate. Kummetz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Columbia Sportswear, and Deckers Outdoor.

Crocs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $90.44, a 15.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $84.09 and a one-year low of $8.40. Currently, Crocs has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CROX in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Thomas Smach, a Director at CROX bought 10,000 shares for a total of $150,000.

Crocs, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America. The Asia Pacific segment includes the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The EMEA segment contains the revenues and expenses related to the product sales in Europe, Russia, Africa and the Middle East. The company was founded by Scott Seamans, George B. Boedecker, Jr. and Lyndon V. Hanson III in 2002 and is headquartered in Niwot, CO.

