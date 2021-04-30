Pivotal Research Believes Charter Communications (CHTR) Won’t Stop Here

Pivotal Research analyst Jeffrey Wlodarczak reiterated a Buy rating on Charter Communications (CHTR) today and set a price target of $800.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $676.12, close to its 52-week high of $681.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Wlodarczak is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.4% and a 65.0% success rate. Wlodarczak covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty LiLAC Group, and Sirius XM Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Charter Communications with a $725.43 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $730.00 price target.

Based on Charter Communications’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $12.62 billion and net profit of $1.25 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $11.76 billion and had a net profit of $714 million.

Founded in 1993, Charter Communications, Inc. provides cable and broadband communications services to more than 30 million customers in the United States through its Spectrum brand. The company’s services include internet access, data networking, video programming, voice communications, and local advertising services. The company also provides regional sports networks and local sports, news, and original programming to its customers. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.