Piper Sandler Thinks PCSB Financial’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on PCSB Financial (PCSB), with a price target of $14.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.45, close to its 52-week low of $11.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Western New England Bancorp, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PCSB Financial with a $14.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $20.69 and a one-year low of $11.01. Currently, PCSB Financial has an average volume of 63.34K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCSB in relation to earlier this year.

PCSB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary PCSB Bank, it provides banking services. It operates through the segments: Residential, Commercial, Construction, Commercial Loans, Home Equity Lines of Credit, and Consumer and Overdrafts. The Residential segment refers to the borrower’s ability to make repayment from his or her employment income or other income. The Commercial segment includes mortgage loans and multifamily real estate loans. The Construction segment consists of construction financing. The Commercial Loans segment comprises of borrower’s ability to make repayment from the cash flow of the borrower’s business. The Home Equity Lines of Credit segment is primarily for home equity loans to residential mortgage customers within the primary market area. The Consumer and Overdraft segment is for consumer loans generally have shorter terms and higher interest rates than one-to-four family mortgage loans. The company was founded in December 2016 and is headquartered in Yorktown Heights, NY.