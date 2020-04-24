Piper Sandler Thinks Old Second Bancorp’s Stock is Going to Recover

Piper Sandler analyst Nathan Race maintained a Buy rating on Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.44, close to its 52-week low of $6.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Race is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.8% and a 27.3% success rate. Race covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Internet Bancorp, First Midwest Bancorp, and Mackinac Financial.

Old Second Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Old Second Bancorp’s market cap is currently $196.9M and has a P/E ratio of 5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.82.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.