Piper Sandler Thinks Kingstone Companies’ Stock is Going to Recover

Piper Sandler analyst Paul Newsome maintained a Buy rating on Kingstone Companies (KINS) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.90, close to its 52-week low of $3.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Newsome is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 71.6% success rate. Newsome covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Heritage Insurance Holdings, American Financial Group, and Arthur J Gallagher & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kingstone Companies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.00.

The company has a one-year high of $14.00 and a one-year low of $3.87. Currently, Kingstone Companies has an average volume of 34.33K.

Kingstone Cos., Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company. It writes business exclusively through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.