Piper Sandler Thinks Horace Mann Educators’ Stock is Going to Recover

In a report released today, John Barnidge from Piper Sandler maintained a Buy rating on Horace Mann Educators (HMN), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.30, close to its 52-week low of $30.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Barnidge is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.7% and a 42.1% success rate. Barnidge covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American Equity Investment Life, Brighthouse Financial, and Ameriprise Financial.

Horace Mann Educators has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.00.

Based on Horace Mann Educators’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $331 million and net profit of $33 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a GAAP net loss of $20.26 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of HMN in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Marita Zuraitis, the President & CEO of HMN bought 9,248 shares for a total of $209,837.

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the market and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners insurance, retirement annuities, including primarily tax-qualified products and life insurance in the United States. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Retirement; Life; Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines automobile and property insurance products. The Retirement segment comprises of tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities. The Life segment offers life insurance. The Corporate and Other segment includes interest expense on debt, the impact of realized investment gains and losses and certain public company expenses. The company was founded by Carrol Hall and Leslie Nimmo in 1945 and is headquartered in Springfield, IL.