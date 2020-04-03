Piper Sandler Thinks Citigroup’s Stock is Going to Recover

Piper Sandler analyst Jeff Harte maintained a Buy rating on Citigroup (C) today and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $37.49, close to its 52-week low of $32.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harte is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.2% and a 47.4% success rate. Harte covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Bank of America.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Citigroup is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.83, implying a 109.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Citigroup’s market cap is currently $82.31B and has a P/E ratio of 4.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.54.

Citigroup, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services. The Institutional Clients Group segment provides corporate, institutional, public sector and high-net-worth clients around the world with a full range of wholesale banking products and services. This segment includes fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative services, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory services, private banking, cash management, trade finance and securities services. The Corporate and Other segment includes certain unallocated costs of global staff functions, other corporate expenses and unallocated global operations and technology expenses, Corporate Treasury, certain North America and international legacy consumer loan portfolios, other legacy assets and discontinued operations. The company was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

