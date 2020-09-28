Piper Sandler Thinks Berkshire Hills’ Stock is Going to Recover

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon maintained a Buy rating on Berkshire Hills (BHLB) today and set a price target of $12.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.85, close to its 52-week low of $8.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Western New England Bancorp, and People’s United Financial.

Berkshire Hills has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.13.

Based on Berkshire Hills’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $94.97 million and GAAP net loss of $549 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $109 million and had a net profit of $25.45 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BHLB in relation to earlier this year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank and Berkshire Insurance Group, Inc. The firm offers a wide range of deposit, lending, insurance, and wealth management products to retail and commercial customers in its market areas. It aims to expand and deepen market share and wallet share through organic growth and acquisition strategies. The company was founded in June 2000 and is headquartered in Pittsfield, MA.