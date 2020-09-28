Piper Sandler Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Washington Bancorp (WASH)

In a report released today, Mark Fitzgibbon from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Washington Bancorp (WASH), with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.8% and a 44.9% success rate. Fitzgibbon covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Provident Financial Services, Western New England Bancorp, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Washington Bancorp.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Washington Bancorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $57.27 million and net profit of $21.04 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $50.61 million and had a net profit of $17.27 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial, residential and consumer lending activities; mortgage banking activities; deposit generation; cash management activities; and direct banking activities, which include the operation of ATMs, telephone and internet banking services and customer support and sales. The Wealth Management Services segment includes investment management; financial planning; personal trust and estate services, including services as trustee, personal representative, custodian and guardian; and settlement of decedents’ estates. Institutional trust services are also provided, including fiduciary services. The Corporate segment includes treasury unit, which is responsible for managing the wholesale investment portfolio and wholesale funding needs. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Westerly, RI.